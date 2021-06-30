Lions Club of Grand Cayman installs new board

Local entrepreneur Eric Anderson has continued his family’s tradition of service and lionism after being installed as the new President of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman this month for the 2021-2022 lionistic year.

He replaces outgoing president Carmin Godfrey.

Anderson and his new board, ten members of which were returned to office from the previous board, took their oaths of office at a ceremony on 12 June at Saltwater Grill, West Bay Road. The new board formally takes office this week.

Attending the event His Excellence Governor Martyn Roper, who commended the Club for its work in the community and wished members continued success.

As he welcomed new President Eric Anderson and the new Board Roper, in a post on his official Facebook page, extended congratulations to outgoing President Carmin Godfrey on “a highly successful year in challenging circumstances.”

“The Lions do amazing work year in year out providing humanitarian service to our community,” he wrote.

Anderson, whose uncle Attlee Bodden was a former Lions Club president, pledged to build on the successes of the previous year and the foundation that was laid by the lions before him.

“For almost 50 years “our Pride has been serving our community”. It is my every intention to continue that tradition during this Lionistic year,” Anderson said as he shared his theme for his term at the helm.

Next summer, he said, the Club will host the Multiple District Conference in 2022 and his focus will be to have the club fully prepared to meet delegates from across the Caribbean, and the world “whether virtually or in person.”

“We will continue with the refurbishment, beautification, and upgrading of the Lions center in anticipation of their arrival. Our club will also seek to increase our membership by actively inviting new and capable members, who are dedicated to making a difference and willing to practice the principles of the Code of Ethics and the Purposes of Lions Clubs International,” he said.

A successful year earns rewards

Godfrey, in presenting her report for the year 2020-2021, acknowledged the hurdles that the Club had to mount in the wake of the global pandemic and the work they were able to achieve under the circumstances.

“Despite COVID we were able to move forward in a positive way throughout the entire year continuing to serve the community. Initially our meetings were held via Zoom, as time progressed and restrictions lifted we were able to have all our meetings back in person at the Lions Community Centre practising social distancing in the downstairs Hall. For the entire year there was an excellent turnout of membership,” she said.

Overall, Godfrey said, the Club had a very productive and rewarding year which earned the Grand Cayman pride Club of the Year, for Lions International Region 4 owing to contributions to Lions Club International Foundation of US$22,755 which exceeded the District target for all clubs with 12 Melvin Jones Fellows, 8 Melvin Jones Fellows, 17 Share Pins and 15 other contributions for a total of 52 Lions contributing.

“The Club’s service statistics [for the year] are 16,337 served, 106 Service Activities, 3,145 volunteer hours, US$354,420 funds donated and US$138,768 funds raised,” she shared, adding that throughout the year the Club delivered much needed assistance to the elderly and vulnerable in the community.

“Earlier this month the club was able to donate total $35,000 to the following organisations; Cayman Heart Fund, Cayman Islands Boy Scouts, The Alex Panton Foundation, Cayman Islands Cancer Society, Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, the Autism Society of the Cayman Islands, Jasmine and LOUD Silent Voices,” among others, she said.

Looking back on her year Godfrey lamented the successful reboot of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman Brac swim meet which made a triumphant return this year after last year’s lockdown forced the cancellation of the event for the first-time in its 45-year history.

This year’s event, she said, had a record turn-out of lions and participants.

Although COVID restrictions prompted the rescheduling of the Benzarama raffle from June to December 2020 it did not hamper the success of the Club’s signature fundraiser.

“A record number of 5754 tickets were sold with an income of $131,700. This is the club’s largest fundraiser and each year it’s getting bigger and better,” Godfrey declared.

Godfrey, as her final act as president, executed her promise to pay tribute to the Club’s charter president Thomas Hurlston and lifetime member Wilford Ryan, both of blessed memory. This month the Club renamed the Lions Den in Hurlston’s honour and the community hall in honour Ryan. Both men were instrumental in the Club and the growth of Lionism in the Cayman Islands.

Godfrey paid tribute to her parents Lion Neals and Lion Olcie Godfrey, both charter members of the two Lions Clubs in Grand Cayman, “for instilling in me the true meaning of serving the community through being a Lion.”

Photo captions:

Photo 1- Newly installed Lions Club of Grand Cayman- Lion president Eric Anderson (centre) flanked by (from left ) First Vice President Michael Havlin, Immediate Past President Carmin Godfrey, 2nd Vice President Patricia Forbes and 3rd Vice President Gary Franklin. Back row from left Lions Membership committee chairman Desmond Graham, 1 year Directors Sharmee McField and Lion Philip Barnes, Marketing and Communications Chair Reshma Ragoonath, Secretary Jamie Wells-Fletcher, Service Chair Anthony Ritch, 2 year Director Brian Barnes, Tail Twister Lee Ramoon, Lion Tamer Marlon Turner and 2 year Director Siri Russell-Jones.

Photo 2- Lions Club of Grand Cayman president Eric Anderson.

Photo 3: Immediate Past President Carmin Godfrey taking her oath of office from First Vice District Governor Nickolas DaCosta.

Photo 4: Melvin Jones Fellows Oneil Samuels, Sidella Facey-Gooding and Nickolas DaCosta pose with their awards.

Photo: 5 Newly inducted lions Marites Eden, Donna McField and Derrick Tibbetts take their oaths with their sponsors at their side.