Special Events Promote Early Registration at UCCI

It’s time to go back to school.

Even though most students may be putting their books away and gearing up for a summer break, the University College of the Cayman Islands is encouraging those planning to enroll in fall courses to do it now — and when they do, they can win with UCCI’s Back to UNI Giveaway.

Due to increased enrollment, classes are likely to fill up quickly. So students are being encouraged to register early.

To help in that process, the first of four early enrollment events is being held in UCCI’s One-Stop Centre June 28-30. To help students meet the July 31 application deadline for fall semester, a second event is planned for July 26-28. Two additional events, Aug. 9-11 and 23-27, will be aimed at helping current students complete registration for their classes. The One-Stop Centre will be open until 7 p.m. on these days.

Food and giveaways will be part of the festive atmosphere at the three-day events, welcoming students to the university. For those coming between noon and 2 p.m., lunch will be available. Students can also walk away with UCCI swag items.

In addition, new applicants at the June 28-30 event will be entered in the UCCI Back to Uni Giveaway, where they can win their choice of an iPad or laptop computer. The prizes are possible due to privately donated funds. Details of the contest can be found at ucci.edu.ky/ucci-giveaway

Perhaps more importantly, students can also apply for financial aid. This year, nearly $80,000 in new scholarships is being offered at UCCI. Many of those scholarships are being awarded based on financial need.

President and CEO Stacy McAfee invited prospective students to take advantage of the three-day events.

“We are excited by the growth we have seen at UCCI in the past two years, and we are anticipating that even more new students will enrol this fall,” McAfee said. “Applying early gives those students an advantage in tapping into campus resources such as scholarship offerings.”

The recently added Community Engagement Programme is offering up to $2,500 per year for as many as 20 students. Additionally, there are new STEM-oriented scholarships sponsored by Health City, and Water Authority — Cayman, as well as an IT-related scholarship programme.

Tamsin Deasey, director of admissions and registration, said she hopes the upcoming events will also help students feel more comfortable about joining the UCCI community.

“Applying for college can sometimes be a daunting thought,” Deasey said, “especially if you are a first-generation college student. These events are designed to ease students through the process, provide them with the support they need and even have a bit of fun while they’re at it.”

Prospective students can drop in any time between 8:30 and 7 p.m. on the days of the events. For those who want to make sure they aren’t waiting in line, appointments are available by clicking on Book an Appointment with Admissions on UCCI’s homepage: ucci.edu.ky

Deasey said that while students are encouraged to attend the three-day events, applications are being taken at the One-Stop Centre anytime until the July 31 deadline.

For more information visit ucci.edu.ky or call 345-623-8224.