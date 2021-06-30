Time to Register for the Summer Reading Challenge

The Cayman Islands Public Library Services (CIPL) announces the start of the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge (SRC) on Thursday, 1 July 2021, under the theme ‘Phenomenal Places’.

“The Summer Reading Challenge aims to develop lifelong learners and encourage its participants to enjoy reading over the summer,” commented CIPL Deputy Director Mr. Kevin Goring.

He continued, “The Challenge is open to all children between ages 6 and 17, and they may sign up online or at any branch library between 1 July and 28 August.”

To register online, interested persons should visit the CIPL website at cipl.gov.ky, download a registration form and submit the completed form to [email protected]

For more information about the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge, please contact the George Town Public Library by telephone at 949-5159.