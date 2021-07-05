Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.
A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.
Proudy (praow-deh) Adverb – 1. Drawn to self-actualisation. 2. Having, proceeding from, or showing a high opinion of one’s dignity, importance, or superiority. 3. Full of vanity. 4. Stuck up. 5. Snobbish. E.g. “Ol’ proudy, always gah be different, eh?”
