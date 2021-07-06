Constitutional Commission’s Update Report Press Release

The Constitutional Commission (“the Commission”) has published its second comprehensive Update in connection with Constitution Day, which this year will be observed Monday, 5 July 2021. The Update highlights the most recent work undertaken by the Commission, in addition to some exciting future endeavours, which include an expansive initiative to collect constitutional resources from the general public so that these can be included in a comprehensive digital repository that can be easily accessed by all. Another undertaking is the upcoming publication of a Children’s Comic Book, which explains the Constitution in simple terms and seeks to engage the younger members of our community through vivid imagery.

This Update is broken into three sections, which reflect the Commission’s mandate to “Advise, Inform and Educate”. The Commission encourages the public on Constitution Day to find out more about the work of the Commission and important constitutional matters by accessing the bank of constitutional materials already available on the Commission’s website at www.constititionalcommission.ky.

If any member of the public does have questions relating to the Constitution and the Commission’s Update, or has identified items in their personal archive or records such as photographs, letters, audio recording, documents, newspaper or magazine clippings, or personal recollections that may be suitable for submission to the constitutional resource collection initiative, the Commission would be pleased to hear from you. The Commission can be contacted at 244-3685 or [email protected]

