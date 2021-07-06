Ofreg launches customer service survey

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (‘OfReg’) has launched two online customer service surveys that will run through the month of July.

OfReg Chief Executive Officer Malike Cummings,said one of the surveys is intended for businesses operating in the industry sectors regulated by OfReg, whilst the other survey is directed to members of the public.

“Although some of the questions in both surveys are the same, they are designed to reflect the different ways in which OfReg interact with our distinct sets of stakeholders,” Mr. Cummings said.

The link to the survey for the public will be available online at www.ofreg.ky/survey. Links for the industry survey will be emailed to entities related to the sectors regulated by OfReg, which includes businesses operating in the information and communications technology (‘ICT’), energy, fuel and water sectors.

After the survey ends on 31 July, results will be tabulated and analysed,and key takeaways will be made public at OfReg’s website in August.

“The goal of these surveys is for us to better understand how well —or not well —we’re meeting the needs and expectations of the community, whether they are industry–related stakeholders or members of the public.” Mr.Cummings said. “If we’re not meeting their needs in terms of customer service and accessibility to information, we would like to know why so that we can improve and better serve our stakeholders.”

The insight and feedback from the public as well as from the industries we regulate will inform targeted improvement interventions. These surveys will be an annual feature, as part of OfReg’s strategic imperative of continuous improvement, stakeholder engagement and improved service delivery.

Respondents can take the survey anonymously.