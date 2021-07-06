Spend your vacation this summer at Camana Bay

Shop, dine, play and support local this summer by staycationing the days away at the Bay.

Visit Camana Bay all summer long to experience endless opportunities for family-friendly activities, summer deals, meals showcasing over eight cuisines and a variety of events.

Whether you choose to experience new delights on island or are relaxing at home, the shops of Camana Bay offer many products and services to enhance your summer staycation. The staycation guide will soon be live on camanabay.com, where all the summer offerings and happenings are listed.

Summer experiences

Keep kids busy and active this summer with the Camana Bay Multi-Sport Camp offering plenty of sports to keep active young ones entertained and moving. To register for week one, or get on the waiting list for weeks two, three and four, email [email protected].

Summer signature events

Your favourite summer events and more are back at Camana Bay this summer. Sit back, relax and get ready to live your best life by the Bay.

Join Camana Bay and our restaurants for a Constitution Day celebration on Monday, 5 July! The public is encouraged to make a reservation at any of our participating restaurants and enjoy a fireworks show at 8 p.m. to celebrate our patriotic pride.

Get the whole family together for quality family time and laughs as you watch Trolls World Tour under the stars on 20 July at 7 p.m. for Summer Moonlight & Movies. Food and drink can be purchased at any of the Camana Bay restaurants, or feel free to set up your own picnic on the Crescent, blanket and all! The event is free and open to the public.

The Summer Sidewalk Sale is back! Save at this one-day-only major sale happening on 31 July from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit participating shops and enjoy special offers, discounts of up to 50%, raffle entries and more.

Summer deals

Treat yourself or the one you love this summer with a variety of options, all on your doorstep! There’s nothing to declare when you shop local.

Enjoy various in-store specials at Blackbeard’s in Camana Bay with savings of up to CI$10 and get double Polyn points when you shop on Tuesdays.

Plan ahead and join a wine tasting every first and third Wednesday of the month starting at 5 p.m. at Blackbeard’s Camana Bay and get double Polyn points on the featured wines. Save the date for their upcoming tastings in July and August!

Take advantage of the retail madness at Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa with multiple summer promotions available until 31 August or until supplies last. Offers include receiving 50% off on all TIGI make-up, brush sets and backpacks and on all sale items, two Friday happy hour services for CI$99 and special offers on GOLDWELL products that include gifts with purchase.

Keep the retail therapy going by visiting Le Visage and trying out their newest brand, FaceTory, or stopping by Island Jewellers and De Sunglass Man for the opportunity to win one of six US$1,000 cash prizes (starting 16 July).

Sweeten the deal by shopping at any Polyn retailer this summer and be entered to win $5,000 cash. One entry is needed for each transaction and no minimum purchase required. For a list of Polyn retailers, visit polyn.ky. Also, win back up to $250 in points when you redeem your Polyn points towards a purchase. One lucky customer will be getting their points back monthly. To enter, post a picture with your purchase and tag @polyncayman and use the hashtag #ipaidwithpolyn.

‘Ryde’ into the sunset with 10 Ryde classes for just CI$160 this summer (offer runs from 1 June to 31 August).

Continue on the wellness train this summer and book yourself into Align’s lunchtime Pilates class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, sign up for their four-week running programme or book a sleep enhancement acupuncture treatment – all for a spend of between CI$15 and $100. Email [email protected] for more information.

Summer eats

It’s a sweet summer at Camana Bay with more than 15 cafes and eateries around the Town Centre. Stop by for breakfast lunch or dinner and make it a date at the Bay, perfect for every member of the family.

The Supper Club at Abacus offers those who dine in a two-course or three-course lunch for $24 or $29 respectively or a four-course dinner for $39. This offer is available Monday through Saturday; to reserve, call 345.623.8282.

Splurge on dessert, or just an afternoon treat at Haagen-Dazs, offering options such as ice cream and refreshing summer drinks to cookies and Illy coffee.

Shop ’til you drop then fill your belly with delicious and authentic Italian food. Show a receipt of CI$70 or more from one of the many shops in Camana Bay and get 10% off your bill at Pane & Pasta. This offer is valid for the months of July and August.

Summer fun

Rediscover Camana Bay with adventures found in the Passport to Camana Bay booklet. Throughout the summer take your little ones for an exploration throughout the Bay and learn fun facts about the Town Centre. Pick up a free copy at the Visitor Centre on Market Street and then return your completed booklet to the Visitor Centre for a free kid’s gelato voucher from Gelato & Co!

Camana Bay is calling all sports fans! Watch all the Euro 2021 games on KARoo’s indoor TVs with full surround sound or at Abacus on their 60-inch TVs. Later in the summer you can grab a bite to eat while you watch the Summer Olympics live on screens at The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta and The Waterfront Urban Diner. Watch Cayman’s very own Raegan Rutty in gymnastics for the first time, and Cayman’s sprinter Kemar Hyman and swimmer Brett Fraser compete for the gold.

Looking to relax? Grab your friends and sway to sweet tunes under the stars every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at West Indies Wine Company, and enjoy a daily happy hour every night from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For those who are looking for something new, experience the fun of the island’s only gaming system on wheels at Fun Trucks Cayman. Fun Trucks Cayman offers morning parties for 40% off regular rates and adults-only nights on Wednesdays. Fun Trucks is located in the northern Emeritus Avenue parking lot, across from Foster’s supermarket.

Calendar of events

Ongoing – Monday through Saturday – Supper Club at Abacus

Ongoing – Wednesday through Friday – Live music at West Indies Wine Company

26 June-11 July – Euros at KARoo and Abacus

5 July – Constitution Day fireworks

6 -30 July – Multi-Sport Camp

7 July – Wine tasting at Blackbeard’s

16 July-27 August – US$1,000 weekly giveaway at De Sunglass Man and Island Jewellers

20 July – Summer Moonlight & Movies

21 July – Wine tasting at Blackbeard’s

23 July-8 August – Summer Olympics at The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta and The Waterfront Urban Diner

31 July – Summer Sidewalk Sale

4 August – Wine tasting at Blackbeard’s

18 August – Wine tasting at Blackbeard’s

