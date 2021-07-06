Wastewater COVID Discount Policy Extended

The Water Authority Wastewater COVID-19 Discount Policy for commercial customers has again been extended by an additional three (3) months; which now means commercial customers may apply for a discount on their wastewater bills for April 2020 through September 2021. Customers who want to benefit from this temporary discount, must make the request in writing and provide

water consumption records for the entire calendar year 2019 and the Cayman Water Company bill(s) for the month(s) under consideration. Requests should be submitted to [email protected]

For more updates, please visit the Authority’s website www.waterauthority.ky and social media pages.

