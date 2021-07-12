Caymanian fitness trainer completes ‘toughest’ endurance course

Caymanian fitness coach and gym owner Kendall Ebanks spent 75 straight hours last month testing the limits of his physical, mental and emotional strength alongside US Navy SEALs, US Marines, SWAT team members and mixed martial arts fighters.

He was one of 20 men who took part in ‘The Project’, which is designed to help people break through what they perceive as their limits.

“I was the only person from the Caribbean region doing it,” Ebanks told the Cayman Compass. “I knew I wasn’t living to my full potential, and I wanted to push myself to living the life I am capable of mentally, physically.”

During the course, located in Chino Hills, California, the participants faced constant challenges, both on land and in the water, only receiving three meals and given a total of five hours rest over that time.

“It was the toughest and most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Ebanks. “All men carry fear, doubts, and frustrations within them. [The] instructor’s job at the project is to kill as many of those fears, doubts, and frustrations as possible.”

Only 13 of the original 20 participants completed the full course. As one of those 13, Ebanks said completing the project has changed his life for the better.

“I feel great, I feel amazing, I am a man of my word, I feel accomplished, deserving and driven to dominate life,” he said. “My leadership has improved, my mental, physical & emotional resilience, is improved. Do tough s*** to get forward because on the other side of every struggle, is strength; nobody has ever grown in their comfort zone.”

Ebanks, in finishing the course, earned the ‘Honor Man’ award and has been invited back to assist as a junior instructor.