The third annual government high school swimming gala championships attracted 90 students to compete at the Lions Aquatic Centre on Friday, 2 July.

Senior swim instructor with the Department of Sports Ryan Mushin, who has organised the meet over the last three years, said the atmosphere at the event is unmatched.

“It’s the most exciting meet on island,” Mushin told the Cayman Compass. “In 2018 we held our first annual all public high school… meet, between Layman Scott High School, Clifton Hunter and John Gray. We got 30 kids from each school, and support from their families, [it’s] just great.”

John Gray won the event with 395 points, ahead of Layman Scott on 274 points and Clifton Hunter at 193.

This month’s gala featured swimmers from grades seven through 10. According to Mushin, most of the students who participated are not enrolled in local swim clubs. However, he said he and his team aim to provide a learning opportunity at the grassroots level with training and events.

“We’ve made a real big push with the Education Department, and the Ministry of Sports to really start in the primary schools,” Mushin said. “So, once we start teaching the kids how to swim, [you’ll] really see an improvement.”

