Police release ID of murder victim, appeal for witnesses

Crime Stoppers offers up to $50,000 for information leading to arrests or confiscation of firearms

Police have made a public appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate Friday’s murder and multiple victim shooting in George Town.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, on Monday, released the name of the man killed in the incident; he was Wayne Eron McLean, aged 25 of Bodden Town.

He was among six people shot on Seymour Drive on Friday when a gunman opened fire on a group outside Vic’s Bar.

Three victims have since been released from hospital and two others are undergoing treatment.

One man, who was listed as critical, is recovering, police said in the statement.

His injuries are currently considered serious but non-life-threatening, it added. A woman is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown issued an appeal to anyone who may have been at the location during the incident at about 1:45am on Friday morning, 9 July, to come forward.

“We often can establish what happened at the scene of a major crime and can arrest individuals we believe to be involved, but without evidence and witness statements we cannot charge individuals or prove cases. This is why it’s vital we receive the community’s support. Victim and witness statements are the main requirement of a successful prosecution,” Lansdown said.

He encouraged anyone who has any information, no matter how seemingly minor, to speak up and not assume that someone else will.

“Even the smallest detail could be the key that allows us to identify those involved, prosecute them, and remove them from the streets. There are multiple ways to submit information, whether directly to the police or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, and there are measures that can be put in place to ensure the safety of anyone who comes forward. It is only with your help that we can ensure that we keep our communities safe,” he added.

Meanwhile Cayman CrimeStoppers announced Monday it was offering up to $50,000 for information leading to arrests or confiscation of illegal firearms.

Investigators require anonymous information to assist them in solving these crimes, the CrimeStoppers statement said.

Cayman CrimeStoppers Chairman Sebastien Guilbard said tips are confidential.

“Anyone having information about these heinous crimes may make a tip on the Cayman CrimeStoppers website, www.crimestoppers.ky,which is monitored through a Miami-Based centre. This can be done without giving a name or any identification, and an auto-generated number will be the only reference provided in the event of a reward being issued,” he said.

Information can be submitted by contacting the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930, via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.