CG Britcay Launches Online Insurance Portal

In the wake of COVID-19, companies have been adapting to a new digital way of life and assessing how to better serve their clients. British Caymanian Insurance Company Limited (CG Britcay), has developed an online insurance portal that will allow their clients to access and pay for their policies on-line.

“We recognize that our clients need convenience more than ever,” said Personal Lines Manager Toney Davis, “So we’re evolving our services to provide exactly what they need.”

The new insurance portal will allow direct clients, those who access CG BritCay’s services directly through the insurer rather than a broker, to renew and pay for home and motor policies online with a debit or credit card. Clients will be able to access and view policy documents whenever they need to, and ask questions about their policy.

Mr. Davis explains, “ to help with this transition, we are automatically entering every client who registers and logs into the portal in a draw to win various prizes. The prizes range from $100 gas and grocery vouchers to $500 utility vouchers, and RING Stick-up indoor/outdoor cameras. We’re planning for more than 50 winners throughout the next 10 months, and feel that the automatic entry to win prizes along with the portal’s ease of use is a win-win for all our clients.”

The long-term goal is to have all CG Britcay direct clients using the portal and for personal insurance representatives to be on hand to answer questions. Davis notes, “We are excited for our clients to enjoy the ease and simplicity of this online portal, and will continue to develop and provide other convenient ways to do business.”

About Coralisle Group Ltd.

Coralisle Group Ltd. Is a Bermuda-based holding companyfor the Coralisle Group of Companies (CG or the Group), which has commercial operations in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, Barbados and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The Group comprises independently incorporated companies in these jurisdictions offering property and casualty insurance, employee benefits for pensions and health, life assurance and personal investment products and has received an A rating from AM Best. The Group draws commercial strength from the cohesion of a group of companies accessing a variety of skills, experience and local knowledge in different jurisdictions.