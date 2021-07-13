CIAA Conducts Full-Scale Emergency Exercise at CKIA

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA), which operates the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) on Grand Cayman and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA)on Cayman Brac, will be conducting a full–scale “emergency” exercise at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport today, Tuesday, 13 July2021, in partnership with emergency response agencies, to test the preparedness of emergency first responders in the event of a real–life airport or aircraft emergency.

