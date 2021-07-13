Mourant assists Waystone in significant growth investment from Montagu Private Equity

Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, has advised Waystone, a leading provider of institutional governance, risk and compliance services, on a significant investment from Montagu Private Equity, a large European private equity firm, with over 50 years of experience.

The investment represents a significant opportunity for Waystone to build upon its current strategic growth plans and continue to invest in offering their clients an expanded range of global solutions.

The Mourant team, led by Cayman Islands Office Managing Partner, Hayden Isbister, also included Counsel Andrew Grant, Senior Associate Rhiannon Williams and other members of the Mourant corporate practice. The team provided advice to Waystone in relation to the Cayman Islands legal aspects of the transaction, which included a comprehensive review of Waystone’s Cayman Islands corporate and governance matters, trading and commercial agreements and compliance, regulatory and intellectual property matters. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.