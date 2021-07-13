Minister for Education Continues School Tours

On Wednesday (30 June), a team led by the Minister for Education Honourable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly paid a visit to the East End Primary School as part of an ongoing tour of government primary and secondary schools.

The team included the Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Hon. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Ministry of Education (MoE) Deputy Chief Officer Ms. Lyneth Monteith, Senior School Improvement Officer Mr. Ian O’Connor, Department of Education Services (DES) Head of Business Services Mr. Mark Ray and DES Facilities Manager Mr. Alan Robinson.

Principal Ms. Allison Greaves, East End Member of Parliament, Mr. Isaac Rankine, Facilities Coordinator, Mr. Joseph Fielding and Project Manager for the Early Years Outdoor Project (EYOP), Mr. Darrel Rankine, accompanied the team as they toured several sections of the school including, the EYOP, the greenhouse and several classrooms.

The Minister and her team then sat down with Ms. Greaves after the tour to discuss the school’s key priorities, successes, resourcing needs, ongoing issues or concerns, and recommended solutions.

Minister O’Connor-Connolly stated, “It was my pleasure to visit East End Primary today. I was quite satisfied with the progress of the early years’ outdoor project. We are one step closer to providing our younger students with an outdoor space to stimulate and encourage their learning and development.”

The Education Minister continued, “As I entered the Year 5 classroom, I was heartened to see that the new student laptops have been integrated into the daily learning activities. This gives me hope that we are on the right path to bridging the digital divide and preparing our children to function in the new digital economy.”

To learn more about Cayman Islands Government Schools, visit https://schools.edu.ky/Pages/Home.aspx.

Photo Captions:

Photo 1: EEPS Principal Ms. Allison Greaves (back) takes Education Minister Honourable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (2nd from back), Parliamentary Secretary Honourable Katherine Ebanks-Wilks (ctr), East End Member of Parliament Mr. Isaac Rankine (2nd from front) and MoE Deputy Chief Officer Ms. Lyneth Monteith (front) to view the school’s greenhouse.

Photo 2: A couple of Year 5 students use their new laptops as part of a math lesson.

Photo 3: Education Minister Honourable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (l), Parliamentary Secretary Honourable Katherine Ebanks-Wilks (r) and East End Member of Parliament Mr. Isaac Rankine (back) read an acrostic poem about the Minister of Education.

Photo 4: (l-r) DCO Lyneth Monteith, East End MP Mr. Isaac Rankine, Facilities Manager Mr. Alan Robinson, Head of Business Services Mr. Mark Ray, Project Manager for the Early Years Outdoor Project, Mr. Darrel Rankine, Education Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, SSIO Mr. Ian O’Connor, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education (MoE), Hon. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Facilities Coordinator, Mr. Joseph Fielding, EEPS Principal Ms. Allison Greaves are photographed together after their meeting.