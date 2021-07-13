UCCI Nursing Students ACE Exams

Nursing students at the University College of the Cayman Islands have continued a winning streak tradition. Nine graduates, representing the fourth cohort of the program, all passed their Regional Examination for Nurse Registration, or RENR. The 100-percent pass rate was something no other participating school accomplished, and it was the second time UCCI’s nursing students have pulled off the feat.

“This really shows the quality of our nursing education program and the dedication of our students, and faculty” said Nursing Director Terica Larmond. “To do this once is an accomplishment. To have it happen a second time truly indicates we are on the right track, and it elevates the profile of our nursing school.”

She said the perfect pass rate was particularly impressive this year.

“These students were faced with delay and the many challenges brought on by the COVID -19 pandemic,” she said. “However, they were not deterred. They took comfort in the concept that ‘out of evil comes good.’ Hence, the No-nonsense Nine nailed the RENR – 100 percent.”

UCCI President and CEO Stacy McAfee said the continued success is an example of what is possible in local higher education.

“Our nursing program is stellar,” McAfee said. “The student pass rates have shown this consistently. We also have other similarly strong programmes at UCCI. We have a dedicated faculty and staff that are all working hard to produce job-ready students who are capable of contributing great things to Cayman’s economy and its future.”

The nursing program was launched in 2013 and has produced five graduating cohorts of nurses. The fifth cohort participated in commencement in April will complete the nursing programme on Friday (July 16). Those students will take the regional exam in October.

Many of UCCI’s nursing graduates are now working in Cayman hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities.

“Our program is building a legacy of locally trained nurses, Caymanians helping Caymanians, that will serve the nation well into our future,” Larmond said.

