HSA extends COVID-19 testing clinic opening hours

The Health Services Authority (HSA) has extended the hours of the COVID-19 testing clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital: Monday – Friday 7:30am – 11am and Sundays 10am – 12pm (prior to Tuesday flights only).

The online appointment booking calendar is available for the public to schedule their free COVID-19 test with results delivered by secure email within 24 hour directly to the patient. https://www.hsa.ky/Appointment/. Appointments must be made (2) two business days in advance as all persons being tested must be pre-registered (no walk-ins).

All persons tested will receive results via email within approximately 24 hours. As an added benefit, all persons being tested are also enrolled into the free MyHSA Patient Portal which provides 24 hour secure access to your health information as well as other convenient features.

Travellers are reminded to check the requirements of the country(ies) you are travelling to, including the required time frame for a negative PCR COVID-19 test (ie: testing 72 hours prior to travel) and book your appointment within the required timeframe.

How to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test:

Visit hsa.ky/Appointment/ or click on the COVID-19 Info link on the website

link on the website Choose the date and time you would like to come in for your test. Appointments must be made at least 2 business day in advance and are available Monday – Friday and select Sundays. At this time, we cannot accept walk-ins.

Enter your information as all persons need to be pre-registered.

You will receive an email confirming the date, time and location of your appointment.

Please show up for your appointment on time. The testing process only takes a few minutes.

Please bring your own facemask when visiting the testing clinic.

Test results will be emailed to the patient approximately 24 hours after test.

Results will also be posted to the patient’s free MyHSA Patient Portal account. For more information on the portal, visit hsa.ky/our-services/patient-portal-info/

‘Day-of’ flight testing cannot be accommodated due to the length of time it takes to process the PCR results

The COVID-19 clinic is located on the side of the Cayman Islands Hospital facing the Seventh Day Adventist Church, to the left of A&E (at the previous location of the Physiotherapy Department).