Youth Services Unit’s Summer Offerings: Spaces Limited

The Youth Services Unit will keep students engaged this summer with its annual Teen Summit open to youth aged 13 – 17 years old. The two-week immersive summer experience taking place from July 19 – 30, will keep campers fully engaged in a range of interesting activities, interactive tours, games and learning opportunities.

The Summit at the University College of the Cayman Islands will be delivered in two parts. The first week entitled ‘Beloved Isle’ will focus on Cayman’s culture, heritage and traditions. The focus of the second week called ‘Onwards’ will shift to youth development, training in leadership, citizenship and teamwork. The Teen Summit will run daily from 8 am to 3 pm.

Aimed at providing a structured outlet to keep students energetic and occupied over the summer; the Summit will feature a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities to promote Cayman’s culture and to prepare youth for leadership capacities at school, a part-time job or a youth group. Activities include kickball, dominoes, Beach Olympics, special guest speakers, cultural-historical tours, and a community service project.

Designate Head of the Youth Services Unit, Mr. James Myles notes: “We want to appeal to a wider cross-section of youth by offering two distinct summer programmes. ‘Beloved Isle’ is an activity-packed exploration of Cayman’s unique heritage. ‘Onwards’ will improve their interpersonal skills. These camps are great when combined, or youth can attend one or the other depending on their interests.”

“Spaces for the Teen Summit are limited. Parents and guardians can contact the Youth Services Unit to complete a registration form for one or both weeks. ‘Beloved Isle’ and ‘Onwards’ are competitively priced at $100 a week,” he added.

“The Youth Services Unit is at the forefront of developing our nation’s youth with enrichment opportunities. We want our youth experiences to be affordable, particularly because of the challenging year young people have faced. This is why it’s essential for us to offer summer experiences that can give them a chance to relax, have fun, and still use the summertime constructively by learning about their own leadership potential and the community they are a part of,” Mr. Myles concluded.

To register and for further details, including sponsorship opportunities, call the Youth Services Unit at 943-1127 or email [email protected]

Teen Summit campers took a guided tour of the Turtle Centre one year.

