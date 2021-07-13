Ministry of Education (MoE) Enhances Scholarship Programme

The Cayman Islands Ministry of Education (MoE) announces major enhancements to its current scholarship programme to strengthen post-secondary development pathways for Caymanian students.

Cayman Scholar Award

Chief among these measures, scheduled to take effect at the onset of the FALL 2021/2022 academic year, is the establishment of the Cayman Scholar Award that will provide full tuition support to the most outstanding Caymanian male and female scholars as they pursue overseas undergraduate tertiary studies.

Minister for Education, Honourable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, provides further details. “Throughout the years, we have seen several brilliant Caymanian scholars who have missed out on the opportunity to attend some of the world’s most prestigious universities because of insufficient funding. Through this award, our top male and female student will each receive a scholarship of up to CI $100,000.00 per annum, allowing them to soar to the pinnacle of academic achievement without the barrier of funding, and enabling them to attend approved Ivy League or Gold Tiered Universities.”