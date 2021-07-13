Pedro St. James hosts Summer Movie Series

Pedro St. James is pleased to announce it will be hosting its Movies on the Lawn: Summer

Movie Series beginning on Tuesday 13th July.

Geared toward family audiences, the Summer Movie Series will run weekly through the 24th

August.

Filmgoers can expect free entry and are encouraged to bring their own blankets. However,

no outside food is allowed as refreshments will be on sale.

Gates open at 6:30pm, showings begin at 7:15pm (sundown).

Follow Pedro St James Castle on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about upcoming

movies.

Upcoming Movies

July 13th, 2021 Back to the Future (1985) PG

July 20th, 2021 Escape from Planet Earth (2012) PG

July 27th, 2021 Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018) PG-13

August 3rd, 2021 The Croods (2013) PG

August 10th, 2021 Little Monsters (1989) PG

August 17th, 2021 The BFG (2016) PG

August 24th, 2021 Wish Dragon (2021) PG