Liquor Licence Applications Move Online

Grand Cayman Liquor License holders – including those with music and dancing licences – are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licensing Meeting which will be held on September 13, 2021. The deadline for applications is August 13, 2021.

The Liquor Licensing Board in conjunction with the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) is pleased to announce that as of July 9, 2021, persons renewing their licences may now do so online at https://www.dci.gov.ky/licensing. Licence holders will need the current trade and business licence number associated to the current liquor licence number in order to complete the online renewal process.

Liquor Licences renewed for the September 2020 annual session will receive a temporary reduction of the annual renewal fees for 2021 per the Liquor Licensing (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2020. This reduction of fees does not apply to music and dancing licences or liquor licences granted during the September 2020 annual session, and subsequent quarterly sessions.

If a variation is required, this must be submitted along with the renewal application at the Business Licensing Counter on the 1st floor of the Government Administration Building.

Licence holders are reminded the below documents are not required with the renewal application:

Police clearances certificates Inspections by the Planning Department Annual inspections of the licensed premises by the Department of Environmental Health and the Cayman Islands Fire Services. While these inspections are no longer required to apply to renew a license, the licensed premises must be inspected annually by Department of Environmental Health and the Cayman Islands Fire Services. It is the responsibility of the Licensee to have these inspections completed. The Board will be notified at the annual session by the relevant Departments on any premises deemed unsatisfactory during the inspection process, prior to the Board’s decision for such license to be issued.

Business owners may contact the relevant Departments directly should they have any questions relating to inspections.

Contact details have been placed below:

Department of Environmental Health – 949-6696 or email [email protected]

Cayman Islands Fire Service – The Department suggests that inspections are booked using the online Planning System (OPS) at planning.ky/ops or alternatively you may email [email protected] .

. The Port Authority: Vessel inspection requests and fees should be made at the Port Authority location at 45A, Harbour Drive, George Town. All queries can be directed to 949-2055 or email [email protected] or [email protected]