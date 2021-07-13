The Cayman Islands National Museum celebrated its 5th annual Looky Ya! Mango Season at the Museum on Saturday, 3 July from 10am to 2pm. The event took place at the National Museum on the Waterfront in George Town and welcomed over 350 residents to the event.

On Goring Avenue, 22 artisans and culinary vendors with products ranging from thatch to pepper sauce, mango juices, local food, cakes and art lined the street in celebration of Mango Season.

“We are extremely happy with the turnout this year. Our vendors and artisans were happy, the weather held up nicely, there were no hiccups – it was an overall fantastic day and we look forward to the next,” said Brian Watler Jr., event organiser.

An addition to this year ’s event, the Land Crab educational display provided opportunities for guests to learn about the links between crabs and mangoes, as well as to get up close with the terrestrial creatures.

Topping off the event was the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) Pandemix steelpan band, lead by Mr. Earl La Pierre, with festive melodies heard from afar.

The Mango Peeling & Eating Competition is a highlight at each Mango Season event. This year, Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Mariah Tibbetts decided to take off her sash (to prevent mango stains) and take part in the competition. The Hon. Bernie Bush, Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage, presented prizes and certificates to the adult (Sai Nedval) and youth (Aiyana Barnes) winners of this year ’s competition.

A vivid memory many older Caymanians cherish is seeing Catboats under sail in the historic Hog Sty Bay. This year, Mr. Jerris Miller and members of the Cayman Islands Catboat Club shared traditional knowledge as they offered Catboat rides to guests of Mango Season at the Museum!

