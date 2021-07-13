Art and beer come together at Tomfoodery

As islanders continue to seek out ways to be entertained until the borders open, venues are putting on their thinking caps and coming up with new ideas to attract them.

Oktoberfest isn’t exactly right around the corner, but it never hurts to be prepared in advance, hence Tomfoodery Kitchen & Bar and 3 Girls and a Kiln are joining forces on Thursday, 15 July, for the ‘Glaze Your Own Stein’ event.

Running from 6-8pm, at a cost of $60 per person, the evening includes a stein per guest to glaze, plus two drink tickets for local draft beer. Light snacks will also be provided.

Tomfoodery is happy to keep the finished steins on site, and participants can have theirs filled with local draft at any time for just the cost of a pint. Now that’s a deal worth celebrating!

Email [email protected] for more info and to book a place or buy tickets online here.