Women-run business supports female artists

When walking around Camana Bay, you’ll come across 3 Girls and a Kiln, the colourful shop filled with handmade ceramics, artwork and other artistic goodies.

Owned and run by three women – Aimee Randolph, Deborah Kern and Claire Rohleder – the company not only produces its own pieces, it also sources third party items from local female artists.

3 Girls and a Kiln started in 2015 as an art collective when the ladies met through the Visual Arts Society. In 2017, they opened their brick-and-mortar location in Camana Bay on the Paseo, moving to their present spot on Market Street in 2019.

Customers can either buy pre-made items in the shop, or try their hand at being creative by signing up for one of the classes and workshops on offer.