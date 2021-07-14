Summer in the Cayman Islands is a time for barbecues, al fresco dinner parties and backyard entertaining. Here, award-winning interior design firm IDG shares its expert advice for choosing furniture you’ll want to live in all season long.

While life returns to normal, we’re still largely staying put, and so creating spaces that are sanctuaries for relaxing and entertaining has never been more important – something award-winning interior design firm IDG understands.

In Grand Cayman, the warm weather and lifestyle see us gravitate to life outside – soaking up the sun, sipping on cold drinks, and enjoying meals with loved ones – and sprucing up our balconies, backyards and patios is equally essential.

In this article, hear from IDG’s designers on their must-have pieces for transforming your outdoor area into the place to be this summer.

