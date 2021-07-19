Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Nehwah (neh-wah) Adverb – 1. never. 2. not ever; at no time. 3. not at all; absolutely not. 4. to no extent or degree. Eg. “Daddy! You rememba da lass time you say you wah gah cyar me fishnin’ n’ you nehwah did it? We kin go diss Easta instead?”