Pub quiz fundraiser for Cayman Arts Festival

Do you know what the capital of Australia is? Are you well-versed in everything written by The Beatles? Is listing the names of all the Wimbledon winners for the last 25 years something you can do in your sleep?

If you answered “yes” to any or all of the above questions, you may very well be the ideal team member for a pub quiz. Luckily, there are quizzes aplenty happening on the island every month, and this Thursday, 22 July, there will be one at Central Terrace Cayman in George Town, raising money for the Cayman Arts Festival.

The fun starts at 7pm, with five rounds of trivia to get those brain cells working. Entry fee is only $10 and Trivento sangria is on special at $5 per glass.

Get your team captain to book the tickets for your group of up to six members, or — if you’re feeling particularly confident — you can book a single ticket and play solo.

Email [email protected] for reservations.