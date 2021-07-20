Keeping your mental health in check

Experiencing an emergency – such as the ongoing pandemic or the massive George Town landfill fire in March of 2021 – can trigger a variety of emotional reactions, all of which can be common responses to difficult situations.

These reactions can include:

Feeling physically and mentally drained

Having difficulty making decisions or staying focused on topics

Becoming easily frustrated on a more frequent basis

Arguing more frequently with family and friends

Feeling tired, sad, numb, lonely or worried

Experiencing changes in appetite or sleep patterns

Most of these reactions are temporary. Try to accept whatever reactions you may have. Look for ways to take one step at a time and focus on taking care of your disaster-related needs and those of your family.

Keep a particularly close eye on the children in your family. When disaster strikes, a child’s view of the world as a safe and predictable place is temporarily lost. Children of different ages react in different ways to trauma, but how parents and other adults react following any traumatic event can help children recover more quickly and completely.

RECOVERY TAKES TIME

Getting ourselves and our lives back in a routine that is comfortable for us takes time.

Take care of your safety. Find a safe place to stay and make sure your physical health needs and those of your family are addressed. Seek medical attention if necessary.

Limit your exposure to the sights and sounds of disaster, especially on television, the radio and in the newspapers.

Eat healthily. During times of stress, it is important that you maintain a balanced diet and drink plenty of water.

Get some rest. With so much to do, it may be difficult to have enough time to rest or get adequate sleep. Giving your body and mind a break can boost your ability to cope with the stress you may be experiencing.

Stay connected with family and friends. Giving and getting support is one of the most important things you can do. Try to do something as a family that you have all enjoyed in the past.

Be patient with yourself and with those around you. Recognise that everyone is stressed and may need some time to put their feelings and thoughts in order. That includes you.

Set priorities. Tackle tasks in small steps.

Gather information about assistance and resources that will help you and your family members meet your disaster-related needs.

Stay positive. Remind yourself of how you’ve coped successfully in difficult times in the past. Reach out when you need support and help others when they need it.

SIGNS TO SEEK HELP

If you find yourself or a loved one experiencing some of the feelings and reactions listed below for two weeks or longer, this may be a sign that you need to reach out for additional assistance.

Crying spells or bursts of anger

Difficulty eating

Difficulty sleeping

Losing interest in things

Increased physical symptoms such as headaches or stomach aches

Fatigue

Feeling guilty, helpless or hopeless

Avoiding family and friends