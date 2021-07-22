NCVO announces new CEO

In the countdown to World Children’s Day; a date when the United Nations promotes international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare; the National Children’s Voluntary Organisation (NCVO) welcomes Mrs. Paola Juarez-Robinson in her new role as Chief Executive Officer – to one of Cayman’s longest standing charities.

NCVO oversees the Jack and Jill Nursery, Miss Nadine’s Preschool, and the Nadine Andreas Foster Home – a residential facility which services exclusively children in need of care and protection. Dedicated to the care, education and well-being of children and families in need of support in the Cayman Islands the NCVO was founded through the work of philanthropist and Officer of the British Empire Ms. Olive Miller.

Since Mrs. Juarez-Robinson’s arrival on island over 15 years ago, she has shown great commitment and participation in projects for the betterment of our community. She is a past-President of the Business and Professional Women’s [Club/Association] of Grand Cayman where she was also Chair for BPW’s Outreach Program at Fairbanks (Cayman’s Women’s Prison).

Mrs. Juarez-Robinson sits on the Board of the South Sound Squash Club andn has been a member of Fundraising Committees for Meals on Wheels and The Crisis Center.

She is an alumni of the of the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cayman program, and a two-time Cayman Islands Tourism Association Stingray Awards Nominee, Mrs. Juarez-Robinson was a member of the pre-opening team of the Kimpton Seafire after transferring from The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun for the opening of The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman.

NCVO Chair Lauren Nelson said “We are delighted to have Mrs. Juarez-Robinson join our leadership team at the NCVO as CEO. Paola brings passion and energy to her role to ensure that the children under our care have the best chance of success. We look forward to an exciting time ahead as we continue to grow our programmes.” Corporate and financial donations are essential to ensure that our programmes can continue to help those who rely on NCVO’s assistance.”

Mrs. Juarez-Robinson, joined the NCVO early in 2021 where she focused on multiple fundraising efforts to support operational costs incurred annually to ensure children and families have a positive and healthy experience under the care of the NCVO. She noted, “The children who attend our preschool are bright and have a bright future ahead. Any financial challenges their parents face post Covid should not dim their academic potential. Studies show that trauma can have devastating effects on developing children and youth, causing both short and long-term challenges. At the NCVO we want all children to be provided with the opportunities that they need, to grow and develop.”

Volunteers are needed for the recently re-opened, “New to You” bargain shop which aims to raise funds by selling the gently used pieces of clothing, toys and household items donated to NCVO.

Donations to this non-profit charitable organisation can be made online at www.NCVO.org.ky

For more information contact: [email protected] or call 949-2124