UPDATED: Man charged with murder of Wayne McLean

Updated 12:45pm:

Ezekiel Carter appeared via video link in the Summary Court shortly after 12pm today on charges related to the murder of Wayne Eron McLean.

“Mr Carter faces seven charges, namely one count of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said acting Director of Public Prosecutions Candia James-Malcolm. “The first six counts are Category A charges, which can only be dealt with in the Grand Court, and so we ask that they be transmitted at this time.”

Magistrate Philippa McFarlane transferred the matters to the Grand Court, where Carter is expected to make his first appearance tomorrow (Friday, 23 July).

Original article:

A 36-year-old Bodden Town man has been charged with murder in relation to the fatal shooting of Wayne Eron McLean earlier this month.

McLean, 25, was gunned down inside Vic’s Bar on 9 July. During the incident, five other people were shot and subsequently treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was also charged with five counts of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

The police have not yet released his identity. He is expected to make an appearance before the Summary Court later today (Thursday, 22 July).

A second man, aged 35 of George Town, had previously been arrested in connection with this shooting. However, he has not been charged.