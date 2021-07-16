Man arrested in Vic’s Bar shooting case

Police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder this afternoon in connection with the multiple shooting at Vic’s Bar in George Town on Friday, 9 July.

Wayne Eron McLean, 25, of Bodden Town, was shot dead and five other people were injured in the shooting at the bar on Seymour Drive.

Police said they made the arrest shortly after 4pm during an operation in Lower Valley.

The shooting occurred just after 1:45am on 1 July.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to arrests or confiscation of illegal firearms in relation to the case.