Rutty makes Olympic debut

Raegan Rutty made history 24 July by becoming the first gymnast ever to represent the Cayman Islands in the sport at the Olympics.

Rutty, 19, was the first of Cayman’s five athletes to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were postponed one year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Rutty finished 80th in the All-Around with a score of 39.615. Click here for the full results.

Her best finish came in the floor exercise where she finished 82nd with a score of 10.633. She finished 84th in the vault with 12.133, 87th on the uneven bars with a score of 8.566 and 91st on the beam with a score of 8.283.

Up next for Team Cayman is swimmer Jillian Crooks, who will make her Olympic debut on Wednesday when she competes in the first round of the women’s 100-metres freestyle.

Fellow swimmer Brett Fraser is set to compete in the first round of the men’s 50-metres freestyle on Friday, 30 July.

Track and field athletes Shalysa Wray and Kemar Hyman are set to make their respective debuts after the swimmers. Hyman is set to take to the track for the 100-metres heats on Saturday, 31 July.

Wray is competing in the women’s 400 metres, which is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, 3 Aug.