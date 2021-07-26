Joel David Moore’s film ‘Some Other Woman’ officially announced

For the last five months, film crews and celebrity actors have been working in the Cayman Islands, enjoying our COVID-free status while putting us firmly on the map in Hollywood.

‘Blue Iguana’, ‘The Baker’ and ‘The Retirement Plan’ are now all post-production — three films that were shot locally, thanks to a deal between William G. Santor of Productivity Media and Nicholas Tabarrok of Darius Films, along with support from the Cayman Islands Film Commission, Dart Enterprises, and the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (now the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development).

The fourth film, ‘Some Other Woman’ — a collaboration between Productivity Media and Joel David Moore’s company, Balcony 9 Productions — is now in its final days of shooting in Cayman. Officially announced on deadline.com as being a “psychological thriller”, directed and produced by Moore (‘Avatar’), it stars Amanda Crew (‘Silicon Valley’), Tom Felton (‘Harry Potter’), and Ashley Greene Khoury (‘Twilight’), along with Brooke Lyons (‘Paradise City’) and Rick Fox (‘Greenleaf’).

According to deadline.com, the film follows “Eve Carver (Crew), a woman whisked away to a tropical island by her husband’s work for what was only supposed to be a few months. But as the months turn to years, Eve is forced to give up her own dreams as the island fever grows stronger and stronger. Reality begins to unravel around her as she encounters a strange woman (Greene) who begins taking over her life, piece by piece.”

“This has been an incredible ride for all who were involved in the four pictures here on Cayman Islands,” said Moore. “I can’t wait to dive into the universal and important themes within ‘Some Other Woman’, while shooting on the breathtaking scenery and infrastructure. It is truly an honor to be a part of what William Santor and PMI have done in the midst of unprecedented circumstances.”

“Our previous collaborations with the extremely talented Joel have proven incredibly successful, so we have no doubt that he is the perfect choice to helm this gripping thriller,” added Santor. “Coupled with a stellar cast who have led some of the biggest franchises in the world, and an idyllic location that continues to set the bar for COVID-safe production, we feel we have an incredible project on our hands. The Cayman Islands Government continues to be thorough and complete supporters and we are thrilled to continue this important alliance.”

Look to the Living section of the Cayman Compass for upcoming interviews with many of the film actors involved in these projects, such as Jackie Earle Haley from ‘The Retirement Plan’.