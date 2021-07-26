A traveller in quarantine has been admitted to hospital suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

According to a statement issued Monday evening by the Ministry of Health, the patient is in stable condition and has not been placed on a ventilator.

The statement also gave an update on latest reports of confirmed COVID cases. Out of the 737 tests carried out since Friday, four were positive, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said. All four cases involved travellers, who are in quarantine.

The latest positive tests bring to 15 the number of active COVID cases in Cayman.

As of today, 67% of the population had been fully vaccinated, while 70% have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.