People who have been vaccinated in Europe and at Walmart or CVS outlets in the United States are among those who now can avail of the Cayman Islands’ five-day quarantine option, as the islands expand the list of countries from which to accept securely verifiable vaccination records. As of Friday, 23 July, travellers who have been vaccinated in certain American states or at specific US and Canadian health providers or pharmacies, as well as in European Union countries, have been included on the expanded list. The Ministry of Health and Wellness announced the new list late Monday afternoon, stating that Cayman authorities now had the technological capability to scan QR codes to securely verify vaccination records from some issuers in North America, the EU, and others. QR codes are electronic data, similar to a barcode, which can be displayed on a smart phone or by presenting a physical paper copy. The expanded list of systems and countries from which vaccination records can be securely verified now includes: Issuers who use SMART Health Cards and are a part of the CommonTrust Network. This includes North American issuers, such as: Walmart Pharmacy Sam’s Club Pharmacy State of California State of Louisiana UC San Diego Health CVS Health UC Health

Vaccination records from EU member states and other countries that meet the EU Digital COVID Certificate standard. In a statement, the Cayman government said it “anticipates that the approved list will continue to grow as other vaccination issuers develop ways to produce securely verifiable vaccination records”.

Up to 23 July, only incoming travellers who had been vaccinated in Cayman or in the United Kingdom were eligible for the five-day quarantine, while people vaccinated elsewhere were required to quarantine for 10 days. Unvaccinated arrivals are still required to isolate for 14 days. Premier Wayne Panton had stated earlier Monday, on Radio Cayman’s For the Record talk show, that Cayman now had the capability to read the SMART Health Cards. The US-based non-profit Commons Project Foundation released the SMART Health Card verifier app earlier this month, which enables users to scan a code to verify a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The app can determine if the issuer of the vaccination certificate is a verified health data source found in the CommonTrust Network – a registry of testing providers, vaccination providers and public health registries set up by the Commons Project Foundation – which is supported by the Rockefeller Foundation. The app displays the issuer name, vaccine type, dates of vaccine doses, and name and date of birth of vaccine recipient, according to a press release from the Commons Project Foundation. The release noted that additional states and pharmacy chains and healthcare providers are expected to begin issuing the cards to their patients in the coming weeks.

Explaining why Cayman was being cautious about its acceptance of vaccination documentation, Panton said EU and UK governments were issuing digital or paper vaccinations certificates that are difficult to counterfeit, but “not so in the US”.

He acknowledged that Cayman’s own vaccination documentation was “not that great either”, but said it can be verified locally and that the government was in the process of developing an app that could demonstrate the validity of the certificates to international agencies.