Department of Environment conservation officers caught two suspected poachers with 195 conch and four lobsters on 19 July. The incident happened in the Frank Sound Marine Reserve and the two individuals were warned for intended prosecution following the ‘poaching event’. The seized wildlife, which was taken illegally and out of season, was donated to The Pines Retirement Home. – Photo: DoE
(Click on the photo to enlarge)
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.