Bernie Bush sets out goals for sports

Three months after being elected Member of Parliament for West Bay North and named sports minister, Bernie Bush has announced several objectives for his term.

Bush recently appeared as a guest on Cayman Crosstalk where he listed his aspirations, including creating a sports commission and further developing Cayman’s eight focus sports: athletics, basketball, netball, swimming, football, cricket, volleyball and squash.

“I have tried to set my own pace as much as the premier or the deputy premier has allowed me to with the SPS (Strategic Policy Statement) having to be completed,” Bush said on Crosstalk on Tuesday, 27 July. “One of the models that I’ve set up…is talent identification and development. I am going to concentrate on getting…good coaches and youth programmes. We are as good as anybody else in the world, once we are given the proper channels to get there.”

After the forming of the government, Bush was the heavy favourite for sports minister, having worked in the Department of Sports, along with being one of the founders of both the Special Olympics Cayman Islands and Future FC, former president of the Cayman Islands Athletic Association, former secretary general for Cayman Cricket and the treasurer of the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee. He said his experience, along with his team at the ministry, will guide him in making proactive decisions.

“I’ve told a lot of people, listen, everybody else has had the last 30 years to do something, if you haven’t shown anything, leave me alone and let me and my people do our thing now,” he said. “God give me health and I am going to put things in place where we can start to see results.”

He said his ministry will keep Cayman’s focus sports in the forefront to ensure the various associations are moving in the right direction.

“[What] we are looking at is, what we call the focus sports,” he said. “In my opinion, it has been willy-nilly and we are going to put the criteria in place where… people can see [them] and if you don’t accomplish these things, you won’t be a focus sport.”

He also explained the importance of establishing a sports commission.

“I am getting people from across all sectors,” he said. “I don’t want ‘yes’ people around me. I want people that are knowledgeable and people who will tell me what I need to hear, not what I want to hear. Everything that is applied for, will go through that commission, they will vet it before it gets to me and my chief officers to look over and approve it.”

Catch up on the full show here:

