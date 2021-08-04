Game Making Workshop

16-20 August 2021 • Monday to Thursday 9am to 3pm and Friday 9am to 11:30am

Build and play your very own board game!

This hands-on workshop designed for students between the ages of 12 and 15 years willtake participants on an immersive summer learning experience. Participants will build gameprototypes, learn how to pitch their ideas and showcase their final game product! The eventtakes place at Strathvale House, 90 North Church Street and runs from 16-20 August. Theregistration fee is CI $150 per student and includes breakfast, lunch and all of the workshopequipment and materials to build and take home a newly designed board game.

Email [email protected] for details.