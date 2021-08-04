Man arrested after police find loaded gun

Police arrested a 39-year-old man at a residence in Tropical Gardens in George Town Tuesday, after finding a loaded gun during a search of the premises.
In a statement issued today, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said officers carried out a search of the property just after midday, during which they recovered a loaded black handgun, along with several rounds of ammunition.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and taken into custody where he remained this afternoon.
