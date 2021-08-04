Open auditions for ‘Sound of Music’

Grand Cayman may be topographically flat, but at the Prospect Playhouse Theatre in September, the hills will be coming alive when the Cayman Drama Society opens its concert production of ‘The Sound of Music’.

To that end, the society is holding open auditions on Saturday, 7 Aug. from 10am-2pm at the theatre. There are 10 soloist parts to be filled: Captain Von Trapp, Maria, Liesl, Rolf and the other six Von Trapp children (Louisa, Friedrich, Gretl, Brigitta, Marta and Kurt).

For this production, which will be performed on four nights from 15-18 Sept., the society is partnering with the Cayman National Choir and Orchestra. Rehearsals start on 11 Aug.

Despite the fact that the film, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, was released over 50 years ago — in 1965 — it is still much beloved by all ages in modern times. With memorable songs such as ‘Do-Re-Mi’, ‘Sixteen Going On Seventeen’ and ‘My Favorite Things’, written by the legendary duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, it is a musical that has been passed down through generations, with parents introducing their children to the heartwarming love story.

Those wishing to audition are asked to bring a prepared piece of music, which can be from ‘The Sound of Music’, but it is not mandatory.

For more information about this and other upcoming auditions and shows, visit www.cds.ky.