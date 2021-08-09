Woman indecently assaulted during burglary

Police are investigating an indecent assault of a woman after an intruder broke into her home in George Town on Thursday, 5 Aug.

The woman was attacked at the Silver Oaks residential complex on Crewe Road.

Officers responded to the report shortly after 10pm.

According to police the woman said she had found the intruder in her home after hearing noises coming from a section of her apartment.

“A physical altercation ensued and the victim was injured and indecently assaulted,” police said.

- Advertisement -

The victim managed to escape her attacker and fled her home to seek help from a neighbour.

The woman attended the Cayman Islands Hospital where she was examined and treated for injuries.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have seen the intruder or have any information relating to this incident to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS website.