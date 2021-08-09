Man charged with possessing imitation gun

A 22-year-old man of George Town has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence, along with possession of cocaine and ganja.

Police said the man was arrested on Friday, 6 Aug., following an incident on 27 July when officers stopped a vehicle along School Road.

One of the occupants in the vehicle fled on foot, and police said he was seen carrying what appeared to be a firearm as he ran from the officers.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 30-year-old-man of George Town was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja and was subsequently bailed by police.

The 22-year-old man, who was the driver in this incident, was kept in custody after his 6 Aug. arrest.

He appeared in court on Monday, 9 Aug., where he was bailed to return on 14 Sept.