Man charged in stabbing case

Police have charged a 32-year-old man from West Bay with inflicting grievous bodily harm after another man was stabbed several times during an altercation at a residence off Crewe Road in George Town on 5 Aug.

According to a press release issued by the RCIPS, the victim suffered serious injuries in the stabbing.

He was transported by ambulance to hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The suspect was arrested by police at the residence and kept in custody prior to being charged.

He attended court today, 9 Aug., where he was bailed to return on 23 Aug.

