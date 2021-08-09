For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is advising residents of the Cayman Islands to monitor a weather system near the Leeward Islands that is expected to become a tropical storm overnight.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands as the disturbance near Barbados is projected to strengthen further Monday night into a storm.

The US National Hurricane Center, in its 5pm advisory on Monday, said the system, called ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone 6’, is moving toward the west-northwest at almost 15 miles per hour. This general motion is expected to continue during the next few days.

The system is located about 165 miles east south east of Dominica and about 205 miles south east of Guadeloupe.

Cayman’s National Weather Service, in a weather notification issued on Monday afternoon, said the system is expected move north of the Cayman Islands area in the next 72 hours.

Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery Linwood urged residents to monitor the progress of the system and make preparations, as it is projected to move into the northwest Caribbean, possibly from Thursday afternoon.

“As it stands, the CINWS does not expect the Cayman Islands to be directly affected by this storm, but are likely to experience moderate to possible heavy showers and thunder beginning from around Thursday afternoon through the weekend,” he said in an emailed response to queries from the Cayman Compass.

He said, based on the current motion of the system, it is likely to move over or near some of the larger islands in the greater Antilles – Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba – “thus limiting its potential for substantial strengthening”.

If the storm forms, the next name on the 2021 Hurricane Season list to be used will be Fred.

The NHC said, in its advisory, said, on the forecast track, the system is expected to move through a portion of the Southern Leeward Islands tonight, pass near or over the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Tropical storm watches issued: * Martinique and Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward * Entire northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti

border

“Maximum sustained winds are near 35 miles per hour, with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm tonight,” the NHC said.

The formation chance through 48 hours has been pegged at 80%.

Powery Linwood said, “Any changes to the overall motion or the structure of the storm would determine the impact the weather could have on the Cayman Islands. With this in mind, residents should continue to monitor the progress of the storm as it could impact plans for the end of the week and into the weekend,” he said, adding that the National Weather Service will continue to monitor this storm’s progress and will provide updates if necessary.