Cayman cyclists race to qualify for PanAm Youth Games

Two junior cyclists are representing the Cayman Islands at two cycling events being held this month in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, hoping to qualify for the 2021 Pan-American Youth Games in December.

From 11-15 Aug., Nathaniel Forbes and Victor Magalhaes will compete against some of the Caribbean’s elite riders at the Caribbean Cycling Championships, followed by the Pan-Am Cycling Championships, both under-23 events.

Forbes, 19, previously represented Cayman at the 2019 Caribbean Junior Cycling Championships, will first compete in the CCC road race.

Magalhaes, 21, will be competing for Cayman for the first time in the CCC U23 individual time trial. Then both cyclists will race in the PanAm U23 Championship Road Race.

Forbes, Magalhaes and their head coach Ken Gokool will depart for the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, 10 Aug.

