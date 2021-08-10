11 Caymanians train to become divemasters

Eleven young Caymanians have trained to Divemaster level in an eight-week programme as part of a National Tourism Training Programme.

The Ministry of Tourism partnered with local dive operators Ocean Frontiers and Go Pro Diving to take the participants through the PADI certification course, with the goal of increasing the number of Caymanians in the dive industry.

“The Ministry of Tourism is committed to training displaced Caymanian workers for opportunities in the industry and to advance their skills. We need to ensure that anyone interested in a tourism career is able to access the resources required to pursue one, especially young Caymanians,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan in a press release.

“Diving is one of the key activities that we are known for here in Cayman and it is encouraging to see that Caymanians are receiving these qualifications,” he added.

The PADI certifications covered in the programme were Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water, Rescue Diver, Nitrox Enriched Air, Fish ID Specialty, Lionfish Culling, Coral Conservation, CPR and First Aid with AED and Oxygen Provider training, and Divemaster.

Since becoming certified, several participants have been assisting with the coral restoration projects of Cayman’s reefs. Anyone interested in learning more about the PADI certification course and future opportunities can visit the Department of Tourism website or email [email protected].