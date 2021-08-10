For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Fred and is expected to pass north of the Cayman area in the next 60 hours, Friday morning.

The National Hurricane Center, in its 10pm advisory on Tuesday night, said Fred is moving toward the west near 17 miles per hour and this general motion is expected to continue overnight Tuesday.

“A turn back toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur early Wednesday, with a west-northwestward motion continuing during the next few days. On the forecast track, Fred is expected to pass near the southern coast of Puerto Rico [Tuesday night] and early Wednesday, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday,” it said.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts and slight strengthening is forecast overnight before Fred reaches eastern Dominican Republic Wednesday morning.

“Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. A wind gust to 41 mph (66 km/h) was recently measured by a Weatherflow observing site in Las Mareas along the south-central coast of Puerto Rico,” the NHC added.

Cayman’s National Weather Service, in its 10pm update, said, while a slight strengthening is expected, “Tropical Storm Fred is likely to weaken as it interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile a new system located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is being monitored and has been given a 20% chance of formation in 48 hours and over the next five days.

The new system located a few hundred miles southwest of the islands, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, is associated with a tropical wave and forecasters say some gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, on the other hand, continues to have a 90% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and is likely to be named Tropical Storm Fred tonight.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service, in its weather notification this evening, said if current projections hold, Potential Tropical Storm Six is expected to be north of the Cayman area in the next 72 hours, early Friday morning.

“On the forecast track, the system is expected to move near Puerto Rico tonight, over Hispaniola on Wednesday and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday. The system is likely to weaken as it interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday,” the NWS notice said, adding it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

The weather system is currently moving west north west at 17 miles per hour and is 105 miles south east of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds are 35 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Meanwhile the weather system near Cabo Verde Islands has a 20% chance of formation in five days, the NHC said Tuesday afternoon.