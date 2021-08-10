Native plants of Cayman

Phyllanthus nutans ssp. grisebachianus

PHYLLANTHACEAE

Description

This infrequent small tree is glorious in full bloom. New shoots emerge with a golden hue while the lime green leaves are characteristically curved, resembling little umbrellas. The fruits hang heavy on their peduncle.

Dimensions: 10ft high X 6ft wide

Growth habit: ‘V’ shaped habit

Flowers: White/pink blush

Soil requirement: Well-drained, good soil

Light requirements: Full sun to dappled shade

Environment tolerance: Drought-, but not wind-tolerant

Nature attracting: Butterflies and day moths

Distribution

The very restricted distribution of this plant is limited to Cuba, Dominican Republic and Cayman Brac.

Horticulture potential

This is a lovely gem that should be propagated for local landscaping.

About Joanne Mercille

Mercille has called Grand Cayman home since 1997 and she has a keen interest in local flora. She is curator for the National Trust Herbarium and has created an online database for public viewing of the physical herbarium. She is also webmaster for www.caymanflora.org and owns Caribbean Blooms – a native plant nursery. She is an avid gardener and member of the Garden Club of Grand Cayman.