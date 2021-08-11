DEH celebrates the opening of a new recycle depot

Residents of Prospect, Red Bay and environs now enjoy the convenience of a new recycle depot in their community following a partnership between the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) and the BarCam Service Station.

Conveniently located at 248 Hurley Merren Boulevard, Prospect, the new recycle depot facilitates the collection of type 1 & 2 plastic, mixed paper & cardboard, metal & aluminum cans as well as glass bottles and jars. Members of the public are urged to drop off only clean items and to remove plastic bags before placing them into the recycling containers. Recycling containers will be emptied on a daily basis.

The Honourable Sabrina Turner, Minister of Health and Wellness welcomed the new recycle depot during the launch of the site on Thursday 5th August, 2021. “We are more than happy to make this site a reality. We have being waiting to further empower residents and encourage them to do more to preserve our environment through recycling and this facility will allow us to do so”, said the Minister as she threw the first set of recycle items into the bins.

Meanwhile, Mr Richard Simms, Director of the Department of Environmental Health encouraged people to walk on the right path of addressing the matter of recyclable waste. “We continue to work on providing more convenient recycling services for the residents of Grand Cayman. We know the new depot is going to be well received by residents of these vibrant communities as they do more to contribute towards a safer, cleaner and greener Cayman Islands”, he said.

The Department of Environmental Health currently manages seven other recycling depots; at Kirk Supermarket, all Fosters Supermarket locations including Camana Bay, North Side Civic Center and Captain George Dixon Park, East End.

- Advertisement -

To learn more about how and where to recycle visit: www.deh.gov.ky.