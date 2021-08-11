Osbourne Bodden appointed chairman of HSA board

Former health minister Osbourne Bodden has been appointed chairman of the Health Services Authority board.

According to an announcement in the government’s 6 Aug. gazette, Bodden’s two-year appointment became effective as of 2 Aug.

He replaces Jonathan Tibbetts, who was first appointed as chairman of the board in 2014.

Bodden served as health minister from 2013 until 2015.

Lawyer Jaron Leslie has been appointed as deputy chair to the HSA board, effective until 1 Aug. 2022.

- Advertisement -

Nanalie Cover has been reappointed as a director of the board. The rest of the board consists of the following new appointments: Dr. Luana Look Loy, Tayvis Walters, and Joy Vernon. All four will be serving until August 2023.